Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Don’t Call Zoë Kravitz A ‘Black’ Artist

The actress shares the sentiments of a famous Basquiat quote.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
Leave a comment

Celebrity Sightings : Day Three - Paris Fashion Week : Haute Couture F/W 2016-2017

Source: Jacopo Raule / Getty


Zoë Kravitz isn’t about labels when it comes to her artistry. The actress made an Instagram post recently that challenged the notion of a Black artist.

In the picture, Kravitz stands in front of Jean-Michel Basquiat quote reading, “I am not a Black artist, I am an artist.” Below the picture, Kravitz had some words of her own: “I think I’ll go take a Black walk. And have a black talk. With my black friend. Maybe have some black lunch. Watch a black movie, sing a black song, smoke a black bong… then take a black nap in my black bed in my back sheets and have some back dreams. …..Happy to be be black. Just don’t need to say it in front of everything. #artisart.”

Thoughts #Roommates?

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

The 28-year-old actress has since taken down the post for reasons unknown. She certainly stirred a few opinions with her comments. In the age of #BlackLivesMatter and unapologetic Blackness, one might think Kravitz doesn’t want to play up her race when it comes to her craft. However, Zoe, who’s the the daughter of Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet, has posted about #BlackLivesMatter in the past, specifically when the police officer who killed Philando Castile‘s was acquitted. She even spoke out on the death of Jordan Edwards.

Maybe Miss Kravitz wants to avoid Blackness when it comes to art. What do you think of her comments? Let us know in the comments below.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Cincinnati Summer Jam

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

4 photos Launch gallery

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

Continue reading Don’t Call Zoë Kravitz A ‘Black’ Artist

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Don’t Call Zoë Kravitz A ‘Black’ Artist
 2 hours ago
07.13.17
The 2017 Emmy Nominations Are In…
 2 hours ago
07.13.17
Whoopi Goldberg Slams DeRay McKesson For His ‘War…
 1 day ago
07.13.17
Kim Kardashian Responds To Blac Chyna’s Revenge Porn…
 1 day ago
07.13.17
Watch: Blac Chyna’s Mom Speaks Out About Rob…
 1 day ago
07.13.17
21 Savage and Amber Rose Made It Rain…
 1 day ago
07.13.17
LL Cool J Responds To His Former ‘In…
 2 days ago
07.12.17
Eight Lil Kim Lyrics Every Woman Should Live…
 2 days ago
07.12.17
2 Chainz Got Caught In The Middle Of…
 2 days ago
07.12.17
Blac Youngsta Dragged By The Internet Over Photo…
 2 days ago
07.12.17
Keyshia Cole Hit With $4 Million Lawsuit By…
 2 days ago
07.12.17
Watch: Conor McGregor Clowns Floyd Mayweather’s IRS Issues
 2 days ago
07.12.17
Weird News: Running Out Of Weed In Nevada…
 3 days ago
07.11.17
Busted: Jeremy Meeks’ Wife Is Filing For Divorce
 3 days ago
07.10.17
Photos