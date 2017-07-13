News
Home > News

#JusticeForEyricka: Trans Woman Attacked In Prison Sparks Social Media Campaign

Her mother responds in an emotional video.

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
Leave a comment

Empty Corridor In Jail

Source: Jeremy Kohm / EyeEm / Getty


A #JusticeForEyricka campaign has been gaining traction across social media when news hit that a transgender woman, Eyricka Thompson (King), was facing alarming mistreatment in prison.

Eyricka was being held at Franklin Correctional Facility in New York when a male inmate reportedly propositioned her for sex. When she denied his advances, he spit on her, according to a letter Eyricka wrote from prison. Authorities eventually moved Eyricka to another dorm. However, Eyricka says four inmates at this dorm threatened to assault her. Eyricka told officers of the incident and instead of moving her to another location, Eyricka says sergeants starting attacking her. Eyricka claims they slammed her face against a brick wall, causing bruising to her right breast implant. They allegedly punched her and called her a man.

Eyricka is now placed in solitary confinement where she fears for her life. She reports that she has been denied medical treatment and she’s terrified that if she remains there, she will die and it will be reported as a suicide. The letter Eyricka wrote reached her family, after three attempts at sending a letter only to have it returned to her shredded. Eyricka’s mother, Kelly Harrison, released a video advocating for her daughter, which you can watch below.


Since the video and letter was released, activists and celebrities like Janet Mock have come to Eyricka’s defense.

Below are the numbers you can call to demand Eyricka King (DIN: 16A4486) be moved to a facility where she can be in protective custody and not solitary confinement. You can also sign a petition at Change.org.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Cincinnati Summer Jam

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

4 photos Launch gallery

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

Continue reading #JusticeForEyricka: Trans Woman Attacked In Prison Sparks Social Media Campaign

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Don’t Call Zoë Kravitz A ‘Black’ Artist
 2 hours ago
07.13.17
The 2017 Emmy Nominations Are In…
 2 hours ago
07.13.17
Whoopi Goldberg Slams DeRay McKesson For His ‘War…
 1 day ago
07.13.17
Kim Kardashian Responds To Blac Chyna’s Revenge Porn…
 1 day ago
07.13.17
Watch: Blac Chyna’s Mom Speaks Out About Rob…
 1 day ago
07.13.17
21 Savage and Amber Rose Made It Rain…
 1 day ago
07.13.17
LL Cool J Responds To His Former ‘In…
 2 days ago
07.12.17
Eight Lil Kim Lyrics Every Woman Should Live…
 2 days ago
07.12.17
2 Chainz Got Caught In The Middle Of…
 2 days ago
07.12.17
Blac Youngsta Dragged By The Internet Over Photo…
 2 days ago
07.12.17
Keyshia Cole Hit With $4 Million Lawsuit By…
 2 days ago
07.12.17
Watch: Conor McGregor Clowns Floyd Mayweather’s IRS Issues
 2 days ago
07.12.17
Weird News: Running Out Of Weed In Nevada…
 3 days ago
07.11.17
Busted: Jeremy Meeks’ Wife Is Filing For Divorce
 3 days ago
07.10.17
Photos