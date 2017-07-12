Donnell Lindsey Sentenced to 37 Years to Life in Prison for Major Howard’s Death

Donnell Lindsey was sentenced Wednesday in the 2015 shooting death of 3-year-old Major Howard.

Judge John P. O’Donnell sentenced Lindsey to 37-years to life.

He could have could have received up to 100 years in prison.

https://www.facebook.com/Cleveland19News/videos/10155578235194443/?hc_ref=ARQ-mpUT9cr3tvgZxuNJpCSSN6795QZ1AG2ZVLRdCa6mbPYw2mGaYHmorEgtPu3WcRw

The jury found Lindsey guilty last month, in the felony murder of the toddler. He was also found guilty of murder, attempted murder, felonious assault, improperly discharging a firearm, tampering with evidence, and arson.

Donnell Lindsey sentenced to 37 years to life in prison for killing 3-year-old Major Howard. https://t.co/75l4PU0aFT pic.twitter.com/pxVunelxLs — Sia Nyorkor (@TVNewsLady) July 12, 2017

Donnell Lindsey tells court why he's smiling, even though he's being sentenced for killing 3-year-old Major Howardhttps://t.co/75l4PU0aFT pic.twitter.com/pgG39dTJJA — Sia Nyorkor (@TVNewsLady) July 12, 2017

