Donnell Lindsey Sentenced to 37 Years to Life in Prison for Major Howard’s Death

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 1 day ago
Courtroom Jury Box

Source: JasonDoiy / Getty


CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) –

Donnell Lindsey was sentenced Wednesday in the 2015 shooting death of 3-year-old Major Howard.

Judge John P. O’Donnell sentenced Lindsey to 37-years to life.

He could have could have received up to 100 years in prison.

https://www.facebook.com/Cleveland19News/videos/10155578235194443/?hc_ref=ARQ-mpUT9cr3tvgZxuNJpCSSN6795QZ1AG2ZVLRdCa6mbPYw2mGaYHmorEgtPu3WcRw

The jury found Lindsey guilty last month, in the felony murder of the toddler. He was also found guilty of murder, attempted murder, felonious assault, improperly discharging a firearm, tampering with evidence, and arson.

 

READ MORE: Cleveland19.com

Article Courtesy of WOIO Cleveland 19 News

Picture Courtesy of JasonDoiy and Getty Images

First and Second Tweet and Video Courtesy of Twitter and WOIO Cleveland 19 News

