FBI Director Nominee Does Not Consider Robert Muller “To Be On A Witch Hunt”

President Trump used the term again Tuesday morning when he tweeted about Don Jr.’s appearance on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show.

My son Donald did a good job last night. He was open, transparent and innocent. This is the greatest Witch Hunt in political history. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 12, 2017

While Trump is entitled to his opinion, so are the people he nominates for important positions, like FBI director. During his Senate confirmation hearing Trump’s pick to head the law enforcement agency Christopher Wray bluntly stated, “I do not consider Director Mueller to be on a witch hunt.”

Wray went on to describe Robert Mueller as a “straight shooter” and said he was committed to letting the special counsel pursue it’s investigation fully.

