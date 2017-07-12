Uncategorized
FBI Director Nominee Does Not Consider Robert Muller “To Be On A Witch Hunt”

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 24 hours ago
New York Reacts To Firing Of FBI Director James Comey

Source: Spencer Platt / Getty



When President Trump stumbles upon a phrase he likes, he runs it into the ground. “Fake news” might be Trump’s go-to term, but “witch hunt” has been steadily climbing the charts all year. The President’s usage has really ramped up this summer (including several instances of all-caps) as more and more revelations and leaks from the various Russian investigations have been made public.

President Trump used the term again Tuesday morning when he tweeted about Don Jr.’s appearance on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show.

While Trump is entitled to his opinion, so are the people he nominates for important positions, like FBI director. During his Senate confirmation hearing Trump’s pick to head the law enforcement agency Christopher Wray bluntly stated, “I do not consider Director Mueller to be on a witch hunt.”

Wray went on to describe Robert Mueller as a “straight shooter” and said he was committed to letting the special counsel pursue it’s investigation fully.

 

READ MORE: Uproxx.com

Article Courtesy of Uproxx

Picture Courtesy of Spencer Platt and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of CNN and YouTube

Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and Uproxx

