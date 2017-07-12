Uncategorized
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough Reveals He’s Leaving The GOP

Posted 1 day ago
GOP Logo, Republican National Committee Logo

Source: Fotosearch / Stringer / Getty


MSNBC fixture Joe Scarborough says the current state of the GOP has pushed him to the point where he’s leaving the party. It’s a revelation he shared during the taping of tonight’s Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Scarborough, who you may also know from the President of the United States tweeted jabs, slammed Republicans for the direction they’re steering the country to. Asked by Colbert how that impacts the former congressman as a member of the party, the Morning Joe co-host broke it down.

“I am a Republican, but I’m not going to be a Republican anymore,” explained Scarborough. “I’ve got to become an independent.”


READ MORE: Uproxx.com

Article Courtesy of Uproxx

Picture Courtesy of Fotosearch, Stringer, and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of Facebook, CBS, The Late Show, and Uproxx

