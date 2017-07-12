Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

It’s A Thriller: Michael Jackson’s Estate To Release Halloween Special

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment

Michael Jackson

Source: Phil Dent / Getty


The Halloween special will be set to Michael Jackson’s music and chronicles the journey of Victoria and Vincent, youth that meet on Halloween night. On this journey, they have a dog named Ichabod and most of the adventure takes place at This Place Hotel (a reference from a 1980’s Michael Jackson song), located at 777 Jackson Street.

This whole adventure ends in the best way possible: with a dance party featuring an animated Michael Jackson.

Victoria will be played by Kiersy Clemons (DopeTransparent) and MacGuyver‘s Lucas Till as Vincent. Lots of CBS talent, including Lucy Liu (Elementary), Jim Parsons (Big Bang Theory), Christine Baranski (The Good WifeThe Good Fight), and more have signed on to be talent in the production.

The executors of Jackson’s Estate have a worked on several projects since Michael Jackson’s death, including releasing two posthumous albums, 2010’s Michael and 2014’s Xscape. However, they have also refused to support a Lifetime’s biopic about Jackson’s final days, Searching for Neverland, an animated film, Bubbles, looking at parts of Jackson’s life from the perspective of his pet chimpanzee.

Beauties, will you be watching?

DON’T MISS:

Ciara and Russell Wilson Turn On Their Best Michael Jackson For Charity Performance

Rihanna’s 30th Top 10 Puts Her Just Ahead Of Michael Jackson In Billboard History

She Did It Again: Spacey Dash Thinks A White Man Playing Michael Jackson Is A Good Move For Diversity

 

SOURCE: HelloBeautiful.com

Article Courtesy of HelloBeautiful

Picture Courtesy of Phil Dent, Getty Images, and HelloBeautiful

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Don’t Call Zoë Kravitz A ‘Black’ Artist
 2 hours ago
07.13.17
The 2017 Emmy Nominations Are In…
 2 hours ago
07.13.17
Whoopi Goldberg Slams DeRay McKesson For His ‘War…
 1 day ago
07.13.17
Kim Kardashian Responds To Blac Chyna’s Revenge Porn…
 1 day ago
07.13.17
Watch: Blac Chyna’s Mom Speaks Out About Rob…
 1 day ago
07.13.17
21 Savage and Amber Rose Made It Rain…
 1 day ago
07.13.17
LL Cool J Responds To His Former ‘In…
 2 days ago
07.12.17
Eight Lil Kim Lyrics Every Woman Should Live…
 2 days ago
07.12.17
2 Chainz Got Caught In The Middle Of…
 2 days ago
07.12.17
Blac Youngsta Dragged By The Internet Over Photo…
 2 days ago
07.12.17
Keyshia Cole Hit With $4 Million Lawsuit By…
 2 days ago
07.12.17
Watch: Conor McGregor Clowns Floyd Mayweather’s IRS Issues
 2 days ago
07.12.17
Weird News: Running Out Of Weed In Nevada…
 3 days ago
07.11.17
Busted: Jeremy Meeks’ Wife Is Filing For Divorce
 3 days ago
07.10.17
Photos