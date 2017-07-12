Tamron Hall Looking to Make a TV Comeback and Compete with Megyn Kelly

Let the comeback begin.

Tamron Hall is teaming with Weinstein Television to launch her own daytime talk show, and its timeslot may put her in direct competition with the woman who bumped her from the 9 a.m. hour at NBC.

Megyn Kelly, the former Fox News anchor whose high profile addition to NBC prompted Hall’s exit in February, is scheduled to premiere her morning show in September as part of the “Today” show brand. So far, no word if it will air in the 9 a.m. or 10 a.m. slot.

Hall, who had previously co-anchored “Today’s” 9 a.m. shift, could end up in one of those timeslots and face Kelly head on, according to Page Six.

“Tamron was ready to get out of the game after ‘Today.’ She’d been on TV since she was 18 years old,” a source close to Hall told Page Six. “She felt like she’d accomplished a lot and was fully prepared to move back to her hometown in Texas and then Harvey [Weinstein] called and when Harvey calls, you take the call. It felt like the right time.”

Hall’s currently untitled show will focus on current events, human-interest stories and in-depth celebrity interviews, according to a press release. Former NBC president of domestic television distribution Barry Wallach will consult on the show.

The Weinstein Company co-chairman Harvey Weinstein said in a statement, “I’ve been working towards developing a talk show for a long time, but needed to make sure I did it the right way and with the right person to take the lead. Tamron is far and away that person. She’s an exceptionally talented journalist whose interviews masterfully walk the line between entertainment and hard hitting. We couldn’t be more thrilled to begin this new venture with her.”

