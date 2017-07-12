The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Gary’s Tea: Did Jay Z Get With Beyonce As A Career Move? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 day ago
On Jay-Z‘s 4:44 album, he admitted that he did indeed cheat on his wife Beyonce. That means that it’s all true- the elevator incident and Bey’s incredible “Lemonade” album were all spawned by actual events. But Gary With Da Tea says there’s more- that Jay never married Bey out of love in the first place.

Check out this exclusive video to hear more from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Photos