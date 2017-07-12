The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Is Rick Ross Bringing A New Outlet For Young Urban Artists To TV? [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 day ago
Rick Ross and The-Dream are teaming up with VH1 to bring a new show, called “Signed,” to the airwaves. The new show is aimed to become a platform for ushering new urban artists into the industry. As Headkrack points out, we are very much lacking in something like this, as the days of competitions like this geared toward hip-hop and R&B artists seem to have come and gone.

Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Front Page news on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Photos