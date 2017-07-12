The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Did Jay-Z Say He Wasn’t Interested In Beyonce At First? [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 day ago
In a video short released on TIDAL called “Footnotes for 4:44,” Jay-Z reveals a lot of intimate details about his struggles with love, especially in the early parts of their relationship. But according to Gary With Da Tea, rumors surrounding the very honest video suggest that he actually did not like Beyonce at all.

Headkrack & Da Brat aren’t buying it, though. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

