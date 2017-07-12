Did Jay-Z Say He Wasn’t Interested In Beyonce At First? [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In a video short released on TIDAL called “Footnotes for 4:44,” Jay-Z reveals a lot of intimate details about his struggles with love, especially in the early parts of their relationship. But according to Gary With Da Tea, rumors surrounding the very honest video suggest that he actually did not like Beyonce at all.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Headkrack & Da Brat aren’t buying it, though. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Here’s How Much Beyonce & Jay-Z Pay A Month For Rent [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Did Jay Z Get With Beyonce As A Career Move? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Juicy Says She Knows The Names Beyonce & Jay Z’s Twins [EXCLUSIVE]