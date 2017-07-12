Did Jay-Z Say He Wasn’t Interested In Beyonce At First? [EXCLUSIVE]

In a video short released on TIDAL called “Footnotes for 4:44,” Jay-Z reveals a lot of intimate details about his struggles with love, especially in the early parts of their relationship. But according to Gary With Da Tea, rumors surrounding the very honest video suggest that he actually did not like Beyonce at all.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Headkrack & Da Brat aren’t buying it, though. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
RELATED: Here’s How Much Beyonce & Jay-Z Pay A Month For Rent [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Did Jay Z Get With Beyonce As A Career Move? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Juicy Says She Knows The Names Beyonce & Jay Z’s Twins [EXCLUSIVE]
The Carters: Beyonce, Blue Ivy, & Jay Z Take Over Europe This Summer
18 photos Launch gallery
The Carters: Beyonce, Blue Ivy, & Jay Z Take Over Europe This Summer
1. The Carters arrived to Capri, Italy in style this August.Source:Instagram 1 of 18
2. Beyoncé & Jay Z were greeted in Capri by a bunch of happy fans.Source:Instagram 2 of 18
3. Of course, Bey & Jay took jet skiing to another level. Check out Beyonce’s gown.Source:Instagram 3 of 18
4. Bey enjoying time with her family in the South of France.Source:Instagram 4 of 18
5. Daddy’s little girl, Blue Ivy CarterSource:Instagram 5 of 18
6. Bey & Jay holds hands in the South of France.Source:Instagram 6 of 18
7. Blue’s getting so tall.Source:Instagram 7 of 18
8. Bonnie & Clyde.Source:Instagram 8 of 18
9. Jay and Bey take their little one on the waters in the South of France.Source:Instagram 9 of 18
10. Blue Ivy gets gangster in Nice on Sunday.Source:Instagram 10 of 18
11. Bey’s waves are spinnning—plus a tiny braid for flair.Source:Instagram 11 of 18
12. Blue-Bey.Source:Instagram 12 of 18
13. Blue asks Grandma Tina “Do you really know how to swim?” as she jumps into the water.Source:Instagram 13 of 18
14. Tina goes in.Source:Instagram 14 of 18
15. “I took a leap of faith, by jumping off the highest third story, on a boat into the ocean,” said Tina.Source:Instagram 15 of 18
16. Tina shows off her amazing cheekbones.Source:Instagram 16 of 18
17. “Sunnin and funnin” with her man.Source:Instagram 17 of 18
18. Getting silly with boo Richard Lawson in the South of France.Source:Instagram 18 of 18
comments – Add Yours