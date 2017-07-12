The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Black Tony Overwhelmed When His Ex Sends Him Pictures Of Her Baby [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 day ago
Black Tony called up Rickey Smiley very upset after Pancake (who, you might remember, stole and impregnated Black Tony’s girlfriend) texted him pictures of the couple’s newborn baby. It’s all a lot for Black Tony to handle. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Photos