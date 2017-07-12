Black Tony Overwhelmed When His Ex Sends Him Pictures Of Her Baby [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Black Tony called up Rickey Smiley very upset after Pancake (who, you might remember, stole and impregnated Black Tony’s girlfriend) texted him pictures of the couple’s newborn baby. It’s all a lot for Black Tony to handle. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

RELATED: Black Tony Asks Rickey Smiley To Help Mike Mike Reinvent Herself [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: How Black Tony Used Pancake’s Mom To Get Back At Him [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Black Tony Has A Breakdown About Gucci Mane’s Upcoming Appearances [EXCLUSIVE]