Black Tony Overwhelmed When His Ex Sends Him Pictures Of Her Baby [EXCLUSIVE]

Black Tony called up Rickey Smiley very upset after Pancake (who, you might remember, stole and impregnated Black Tony’s girlfriend) texted him pictures of the couple’s newborn baby. It’s all a lot for Black Tony to handle. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
RELATED: Black Tony Asks Rickey Smiley To Help Mike Mike Reinvent Herself [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: How Black Tony Used Pancake’s Mom To Get Back At Him [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Black Tony Has A Breakdown About Gucci Mane’s Upcoming Appearances [EXCLUSIVE]
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (07/01 – 07/07)
14 photos Launch gallery
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (07/01 – 07/07)
1. Tracee Ellis RossSource:Instagram 1 of 14
2. Halle BerrySource:Instagram 2 of 14
3. Elijah Kelly and Luke JamesSource:Instagram 3 of 14
4. Cookie Johnson and Tina Knowles LawsonSource:Instagram 4 of 14
5. Snoop Dogg and Roland MartinSource:Instagram 5 of 14
6. Essence AtkinsSource:Instagram 6 of 14
7. Leela James and TweetSource:Instagram 7 of 14
8. T.I.Source:Instagram 8 of 14
9. Elle VarnerSource:Instagram 9 of 14
10. Cynthia Bailey and Tichina ArnoldSource:Instagram 10 of 14
11. https://www.instagram.com/p/BV-1hVPjMJy/?taken-by=keshiaknightpulliamSource:Instagram 11 of 14
12. Kierra SheardSource:Instagram 12 of 14
13. Tamar BraxtonSource:Instagram 13 of 14
14. Kevin HartSource:Instagram 14 of 14
comments – Add Yours