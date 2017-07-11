Does Pebbles Really Deserve To Win A Lawsuit Over The TLC Biopic? [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Perri “Pebbles Reid,” the former manager of TLC, is notorious for how much money the girl group did not make while under her watch. So when the biopic for the 90s R&B girl group aired on Lifetime, it’s no surprise that her character was portrayed that way. But she took major offense to that, and now her $40 million lawsuit against Viacom is going to trial.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

She went on somewhat of a social media rant about being portrayed wrongfully in the film, but is she really so much of a victim, or just trying to make herself look like the victim? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: T-Boz On Why She Won’t Be Reconciling With Pebbles [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Why Pebbles Is Probably Lying About Chilli [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Chilli Explains Why Pebbles Shouldn’t Be Upset About “CrazySexyCool” Portrayal [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]