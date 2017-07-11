The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Black Tony Asks Rickey Smiley To Help Mike Mike Reinvent Herself [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 21 hours ago
Now that Mike Mike is visibly pregnant with Black Tony‘s baby, she can’t do the same heavy lifting that she used to do at her job at Delta. Now that she’s out of a job, she needs a little bit of help reinventing herself with a different skillset so she can make money to provide to for the baby. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Photos