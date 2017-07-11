Black Tony Asks Rickey Smiley To Help Mike Mike Reinvent Herself [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Now that Mike Mike is visibly pregnant with Black Tony‘s baby, she can’t do the same heavy lifting that she used to do at her job at Delta. Now that she’s out of a job, she needs a little bit of help reinventing herself with a different skillset so she can make money to provide to for the baby. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

RELATED: How Black Tony Used Pancake’s Mom To Get Back At Him [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Black Tony Has A Breakdown About Gucci Mane’s Upcoming Appearances [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Black Tony & His Friend Snitched On Each Other But Neither Did A Crime [EXCLUSIVE]