Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Republican Senator Urges Intelligence Panel To Question Donald Trump Jr.

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 21 hours ago
Leave a comment
Thousands Participate In 'Impeachment March' Against Trump In LA

Source: David McNew / Getty

The president’s eldest son admits to meeting with a Russian lawyer to obtain damaging Clinton information.

 

One of the few GOP senators who has been critical of the Trump administration wants answers about a potentially explosive revelation involving possible collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russians.

The Hill reports that Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) urged the Senate Intelligence panel on Monday to interview Donald Trump Jr. about a previously undisclosed meeting with a Russian lawyer during the 2016 presidential campaign.

According to a New York Times article on Sunday, Donald Trump Jr. agreed to meet with the Kremlin-connect attorney who promised to turn over “compromising information” on Democratic nominee Hillary ClintonPresident Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, also attended the meeting at Trump Tower.

Collins said that “our intelligence committee needs to interview him (Donald Trump Jr.) and others who attended the meeting,” The Hill reported.

The president’s eldest son denies receiving any information about Clinton, saying that the lawyer, Natalia Veselnitskaya, made “vague, ambiguous” statements and shared “no meaningful information,” according to The Hill.

Although he downplays the encounter, the revelation comes against the backdrop of several probes of Trump campaign ties with the Russians.

According to Politico, the president’s eldest son has entered “a legal danger zone,” after admitting to the meeting. Legal experts told the outlet that he may have violated federal criminal statutes that prohibit seeking or accepting something of value from a foreign national and possible conspiracy to defraud the United States.

SOURCE:  The HillNew York TimesPolitico

SEE ALSO:

How Deep Are The Trump Administration’s Ties To Russia?

This Ain’t Looking Good: Trump Asked FBI Director To Nix Flynn Investigation, Says Memo

 

ARTICLE FROM: NewsOne.com

Article Courtesy of The Hill, The New York TImes, Politico, and NewsOne

First Picture Courtesy of David McNew, Getty Images, and NewsOne

First and Second Tweet and Second and Third Picture Courtesy of Twitter and NewsOne

Joseline Hernandez VS Mona Scott Young

2 photos Launch gallery

Joseline Hernandez VS Mona Scott Young

Continue reading Joseline Hernandez VS Mona Scott Young

Joseline Hernandez VS Mona Scott Young

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
LL Cool J Responds To His Former ‘In…
 22 hours ago
07.12.17
Eight Lil Kim Lyrics Every Woman Should Live…
 22 hours ago
07.12.17
2 Chainz Got Caught In The Middle Of…
 1 day ago
07.12.17
Blac Youngsta Dragged By The Internet Over Photo…
 1 day ago
07.12.17
Keyshia Cole Hit With $4 Million Lawsuit By…
 1 day ago
07.12.17
Watch: Conor McGregor Clowns Floyd Mayweather’s IRS Issues
 1 day ago
07.12.17
Weird News: Running Out Of Weed In Nevada…
 2 days ago
07.11.17
Busted: Jeremy Meeks’ Wife Is Filing For Divorce
 2 days ago
07.10.17
So Sad: Video Shows ‘In The House’ Star…
 2 days ago
07.10.17
Lavar Ball Is Not Here For The Kardashian…
 2 days ago
07.10.17
Drama Erupts Between Joseline Hernandez and K. Michelle…
 4 days ago
07.10.17
A NYC Mural Honoring Prodigy Has Already Been…
 4 days ago
07.10.17
#DayPartyCockTALES| 2 Chainz’s Pink TRAP House Is Getting…
 5 days ago
07.10.17
14 Celebrities Who Put The Chocolate In National…
 5 days ago
07.07.17
Photos