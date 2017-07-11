Entertainment
Blac Youngsta Dragged By The Internet Over Photo Of Him Tied To The Cross

SMH.

Even if you don’t know any of Blac Youngsta‘s music, you probably know about his wild antics outside of rapping.

The Memphis rapper got dragged to smithereens after sharing a photo of himself tied to a cross with the crown of thorns on his head. Just like most young rappers emulating  gangster music, Youngsta claimed the crucifixion reenactment was a tribute to Tupac. He captioned the controversial photo, “Hail Mary come with me R.I.P Tupac #HeavyCamp.” The photo is reportedly a still frame taken from the video shoot for his Pac tribute reportedly titled “TuBlac Shakur Youngsta”

But Youngsta’s social media followers didn’t think about Tupac after taking a quick glance at the pic — they thought Jesus. Even ATL rapper Ralo blasted Yo Gotti‘s artist for “playing with God.”

After receiving all the backlash, Youngsta clapped back, comparing the photo to Nas‘s 1998 video for “Hate Me Now” in which he was also tied to the cross:

Sorry Blac Youngsta, but Nas got criticized as well. Do you think BY took it too far with the controversial photos?

There is nothing more innovative, daring and entertaining than a drag queen — in fact, the only artists who come close to adopting the flair, personas and monikers of drag artists are rappers. Just like a drag queen, when a rapper chooses a name, it's a special moment in their career. So it shouldn't come as a surprise that drag queens and rappers have names with similar flair. Check out our list of rappers whose names ring like a fearless drag queen — and let's hope no one's masculinity gets offended! Being a compared to a drag is truly a compliment — and that is, seriously, no shade.

