Eight Lil Kim Lyrics Every Woman Should Live By — As Told By GIFs

The Brooklyn born emcee was the only female alongside Biggie Smalls and Junior Mafia back in the 1990s and she has never stopped repping for the ladies. In honor of the Queen Bee turning 43 years young today, check out these Lil Kim lyrics that every woman should live by. Thank us later. (via GIPHY)

1. “Only female in my crew and I kick sh** / Like a n***a do, pull the trigger too, f*** you!”

In “All About The Benjamins” Kim let it be known that she could anything the tough guys could do — but better.

In “Not Tonight (Ladies Night Remix),” Kim reminded ladies to stay focused, stay woke and never ever give up.

Lil Kim has been spitting that feminist talk way before Amber Rose bared her bush for the ‘gram.

In order to be a queen, you have to be a leader and trendsetter — a wolf, not a sheep.

If money is low and you need to at least feel like you’re in a different tax bracket, Kim put those feelings into words in her intro for “No Time.”

Before the term “hater” was coined, Kim dedicated an entire song to having self confidence, no matter what people say.

7. “Now you wanna buy me diamonds and Armani suits / Adrienne Vittadini and Chanel 9 boots / Things that make up for all the games and the lies / Hallmark cards saying ‘I apologize’”

Kim reminds us in “Get Money” that love don’t cost a thing. You can’t buy her love. Take heed ladies.

Way before DJ Khaled was everyone’s source of inspiration, Lil Kim gave us the keys to life.

There you have it ladies: Lil Kim is the Queen Bee, so you best take heed.