LL Cool J Responds To His Former ‘In The House’ Co-Star Maia Campbell Refusing Help

Heartbreaking.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 22 hours ago
The Paley Center For Media's 34th Annual PaleyFest Los Angeles - 'NCIS: Los Angeles' - Arrivals

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty


It seems like LL Cool J won’t be making any further moves to help his former In the House co-star Maia Campbell. After a video surfaced of Campbell asking for drugs, LL hoped to intervene, asking if anyone had her contact info.

Campbell responded to LL’s plea with a video basically saying she didn’t want to connect with him. “I don’t need help, I just need a benefit concert for mental health,” she said. Now, LL seems to be hearing her loud and clear because he tweeted Monday night, “You can’t help someone who doesn’t want your help.” See below:

Though the rapper and host appears to be done with the situation, that didn’t stop the guy who recorded Maia’s original video from speaking up. A man who goes by the username @TheRealHood on Twitter posted a video after he received backlash for filming Maia. According to him, he sees Maia at the BP gas station where he records all the time. He claimed he didn’t mean any harm by the video. In addition, he LL can contact him and if he doesn’t, then he’ll take Maia to the rehab center himself. You can watch @TheRealHood’s words for yourself below.

Prayers up for Maia.

 

Photos