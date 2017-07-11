The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Is The War Between Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Over? [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment


Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian‘s tumultuous relationship came to an intense point last week when Rob posted a bunch of private and explicit info about Blac Chyna, after she allegedly cheated on him. But while Blac Chyna had some moral indiscretions, Rob’s indiscretion were legal, since he posted nude photos of Blac Chyna without her permission. This violates California’s “revenge porn law,” and had some folks even calling for him to go to jail.

While jail might be a tad bit extreme, Chyna did get what she was asking for in court. Does this mean the nasty public fighting is over? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

