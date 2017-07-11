Why Rickey Smiley Won’t Be Played By His Slick-Talking Kids [EXCLUSIVE]

“Rickey Smiley For Real” is back after a little bit of a fourth of July break! Rickey talks about what to expect from the upcoming episode, and why he finds himself facing off of his slick-talking kids. But no matter what they try to do, he explains, they can’t win against him!
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Plus, Gary With Da Tea addresses his and Juicy‘s fight, and why he called her a tramp! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
RELATED: Rickey Smiley’s Hilarious Reaction To His 15-Year-Old’s New Boyfriend [VIDEO]
RELATED: Why Rickey Smiley Thinks His Daughter Should Choose An HBCU [VIDEO]
RELATED: Juicy Loses It During Game Night On “Rickey Smiley For Real” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
Best Moments On "Rickey Smiley For Real" Season 4 [PHOTOS]
16 photos Launch gallery
Best Moments On "Rickey Smiley For Real" Season 4 [PHOTOS]
1. Gary With Da Tea & Beyonce AlowishusSource:TV One 1 of 16
2. Gary With Da TeaSource:TV One 2 of 16
3. Beyonce AlowishusSource:TV One 3 of 16
4. CraigSource:TV One 4 of 16
5. Craig & His GirlfriendSource:TV One 5 of 16
6. Ed LoverSource:TV One 6 of 16
7. Rickey Smiley & Gary With Da TeaSource:TV One 7 of 16
8. Da BratSource:TV One 8 of 16
9. D'Essence SmileySource:TV One 9 of 16
10. Gary With Da TeaSource:TV One 10 of 16
11. HeadkrackSource:TV One 11 of 16
12. Rickey SmileySource:TV One 12 of 16
13. Rickey Smiley For Real: Season 4Source:TV One 13 of 16
14. Rickey Smiley For Real: Season 4Source:TV One 14 of 16
15. Rickey Smiley For Real: Season 4Source:TV One 15 of 16
16. Rickey Smiley For Real: Season 4Source:TV One 16 of 16
comments – Add Yours