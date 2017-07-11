Why Rickey Smiley Won’t Be Played By His Slick-Talking Kids [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

“Rickey Smiley For Real” is back after a little bit of a fourth of July break! Rickey talks about what to expect from the upcoming episode, and why he finds himself facing off of his slick-talking kids. But no matter what they try to do, he explains, they can’t win against him!

Plus, Gary With Da Tea addresses his and Juicy‘s fight, and why he called her a tramp! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

