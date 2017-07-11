Promotional Content
Tune Into VICELAND Wednesdays at 10PM for this Season of Huang's World!

Written By: sammkalany

Posted 4 mins ago
Eddie Huang, the famous New York chef, author, and self-proclaimed human panda, returns to TV for season two of Huang’s World on VICELAND. If you find other travel food shows too safe and sanitized, you’ll love Huang’s World. This season, Eddie hits up New York, South Korea, L.A., Peru, Tokyo, and Dubai to explore the people there, the stories they tell, and the food they eat. Watch Huang’s World tonight at 10pm only on VICELAND. Find your channel at viceland.com

