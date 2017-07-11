Jesse Williams Speak On 13 Year Relationship & Divorce In Jay-Z’s ‘Footnotes For 4:44’

Actor Jesse Williams has remained relatively mum regarding his impending divorce from his estranged wife Aryn Drake-Lee.
But on Monday the actor opened up in a visual compilation for Jay-Z‘s latest album ‘4:44.’
It’s one of the most revealing song’s on the album and directly addresses the rapper’s past exploits with women and how those indiscretions almost tore his family apart.
Williams, along with several other famous male entertainers sat down to reflect on the meaning of the song and how it relates to them personally.
“I was in a relationship 13 years, 13 real years, not 5 years, not 7 years – 13 years,” Williams said. “All of a sudden motherf—ers are writing think-pieces that I somehow threw a 13-year relationship.”
