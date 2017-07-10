News
Home > News

Is Penis Contouring The Newest Trend?

Get your brushes and highlighters ready!

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 14 hours ago
Leave a comment

Make up brushes

Source: Pollyana FMS / Getty


If you thought contouring was strictly for the face, think again. No body part is off limits, even the luggage downstairs. Yup, penis contouring is here and if you want to have that look of abundance for your package, this might be the right move for you.

A few folks are championing the method, including singer and make-up artist Jeffree Star. In a video with YouTube personality Shane Dawson, Jeffree proudly admitted he contours his junk. “I contour my shaft a lot,” said Jeffree. He contours his penis while it’s erect so that when it goes soft, it still looks big to his partner (or partners!). You can watch the video below.


Jeffree didn’t get too specific about the makeup trick. However, if you need the details for your next penis exposure, no worries. You can go over to Metro.co.uk where make-up artist Hannah Sorcha explains the technique. Who knows, this could be the next big thing!

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Cincinnati Summer Jam

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

4 photos Launch gallery

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

Continue reading Is Penis Contouring The Newest Trend?

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Busted: Jeremy Meeks’ Wife Is Filing For Divorce
 15 hours ago
07.10.17
So Sad: Video Shows ‘In The House’ Star…
 16 hours ago
07.10.17
Lavar Ball Is Not Here For The Kardashian…
 16 hours ago
07.10.17
Drama Erupts Between Joseline Hernandez and K. Michelle…
 2 days ago
07.10.17
A NYC Mural Honoring Prodigy Has Already Been…
 3 days ago
07.10.17
#DayPartyCockTALES| 2 Chainz’s Pink TRAP House Is Getting…
 3 days ago
07.10.17
14 Celebrities Who Put The Chocolate In National…
 3 days ago
07.07.17
Malcolm Jamal Warner Shares Adorable Pics Of His…
 3 days ago
07.10.17
Blac Chyna Just Clapped Back At Rob Kardashian…
 3 days ago
07.10.17
Rob Kardashian Repossesses The Cars He Gave Blac…
 4 days ago
07.07.17
Blac Chyna’s New Boo Just Clapped Back At…
 4 days ago
07.07.17
Kenya Moore Could Lose Her Spot On ‘RHOA’…
 4 days ago
07.07.17
Jesse Williams And Estranged Wife In Nasty Custody…
 5 days ago
07.06.17
Tiny Sings To T.I. And Daughter Heiress On…
 5 days ago
07.05.17
Photos