Weird News: Running Out Of Weed In Nevada + Pillows For Sex Toys!

Weed enthusiasts in Nevada have wasted no time this week getting their hands [and bongs] on some of the state’s recently legalized marijuana.
The sale of recreational marijuana has been legal in the state since last Sunday night, making it the fifth state to legalize the drug for recreational purposes. But there’s already a fear that rations are running low.
Al Fasano of ReLeaf, a medical dispensary in Las Vegas, told CNN Money he saw seven or eight times more business than usual this weekend, with many customers being tourists from out of state. Medical marijuana has been legal in the state since 2001, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
“The line is out the door and the line just doesn’t stop,” Fasano said. “People are there when we open [at 10 a.m.] and they’re there when we close [at midnight].” Continue reading [HERE].
Browsing the sites, it’s notable how many Japanese sex toys play on the notion of unconsciousness. Eyes closed, cut off from the real world by sleep, these dolls invite their human companions to follow them into a fantasy dreamworld.
The association of desire and sleep seems paradoxical. In trying to understand this market, I first looked at the physical shapes of these objects and the language that manufacturers and retailers use to describe them.
The company Dekunobô (木偶の坊), a leader in the “flesh pillow” sector, was founded in 2002 by Nobuyuki Kikuchi (菊地信行).
Starting then and continuing today, these sex toys – that is, dolls or body parts used for masturbation – are replicas of young women, sometimes pared down to the most basic female contours: a bolster cushion, for instance, or a vaguely human-like inflatable mattress. Continue reading [HERE].
