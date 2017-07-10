The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Joke Of The Day: The Man Who Stole A Car [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment


In today’s joke, Rock-T tells a story about a man who stole a car.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Listen to the audio player to hear how the crew reacted to Rock-T‘s Joke Of The Day!

Click here for more jokes and listen weekdays to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” from 6-10 a.m. EST!

RELATED: Joke Of The Day: The Grasshopper Story [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Joke Of The Day: A Boy Named Lee [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Joke Of The Day: What Do Lawyers Wear To Court? [EXCLUSIVE]

Rock-T

Rock-T 2017 [PHOTOS]

10 photos Launch gallery

Rock-T 2017 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Rock-T 2017 [PHOTOS]

Rock-T 2017 [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Weird News: Running Out Of Weed In Nevada…
 1 day ago
07.11.17
Busted: Jeremy Meeks’ Wife Is Filing For Divorce
 1 day ago
07.10.17
So Sad: Video Shows ‘In The House’ Star…
 1 day ago
07.10.17
Lavar Ball Is Not Here For The Kardashian…
 1 day ago
07.10.17
Drama Erupts Between Joseline Hernandez and K. Michelle…
 3 days ago
07.10.17
A NYC Mural Honoring Prodigy Has Already Been…
 3 days ago
07.10.17
#DayPartyCockTALES| 2 Chainz’s Pink TRAP House Is Getting…
 4 days ago
07.10.17
14 Celebrities Who Put The Chocolate In National…
 4 days ago
07.07.17
Malcolm Jamal Warner Shares Adorable Pics Of His…
 4 days ago
07.10.17
Blac Chyna Just Clapped Back At Rob Kardashian…
 4 days ago
07.10.17
Rob Kardashian Repossesses The Cars He Gave Blac…
 4 days ago
07.07.17
Blac Chyna’s New Boo Just Clapped Back At…
 5 days ago
07.07.17
Kenya Moore Could Lose Her Spot On ‘RHOA’…
 5 days ago
07.07.17
Jesse Williams And Estranged Wife In Nasty Custody…
 5 days ago
07.06.17
Photos