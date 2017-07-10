Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

So Sad: Video Shows ‘In The House’ Star Maia Campbell Back On Drugs

LL Cool J responds.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 3 hours ago
Leave a comment

Jamie Foster Hosts Sister 2 Sister Magazine 16th Anniversary

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty


Maia Campbell was best known for playing Tiffany in the LL Cool J-led sitcom In the House. Along with a few notable roles in the ’90s and 2000s, Campbell later became known for her drug habits, many run-ins with the law, and struggling with bipolar disorder. Campbell was reportedly clean and sober for a few years. Now, due to a viral video, the former child star appears to be back on drugs.

In the clip, Maia is dressed only in a bra and underwear at a gas station. She can be heard saying, “I want some crack.” You can watch the full clip below.


Maia reportedly stopped taking medication to regulate her bipolar disorder after her daughter was born in 2000. She was eventually arrested multiple times for car theft, drug possession and prostitution. In 2010, she was required to go to a mental health facility. In 2012, she checked into a residential treatment center and appeared on Iyanla: Fix My Life.

LL Cool J took notice and an intervention could be on the way. See below:

Prayers up for Maia Campbell.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Cincinnati Summer Jam

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

4 photos Launch gallery

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

Continue reading So Sad: Video Shows ‘In The House’ Star Maia Campbell Back On Drugs

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Busted: Jeremy Meeks’ Wife Is Filing For Divorce
 2 hours ago
07.10.17
So Sad: Video Shows ‘In The House’ Star…
 3 hours ago
07.10.17
Lavar Ball Is Not Here For The Kardashian…
 3 hours ago
07.10.17
Drama Erupts Between Joseline Hernandez and K. Michelle…
 2 days ago
07.10.17
A NYC Mural Honoring Prodigy Has Already Been…
 2 days ago
07.10.17
#DayPartyCockTALES| 2 Chainz’s Pink TRAP House Is Getting…
 3 days ago
07.10.17
14 Celebrities Who Put The Chocolate In National…
 3 days ago
07.07.17
Malcolm Jamal Warner Shares Adorable Pics Of His…
 3 days ago
07.10.17
Blac Chyna Just Clapped Back At Rob Kardashian…
 3 days ago
07.10.17
Rob Kardashian Repossesses The Cars He Gave Blac…
 3 days ago
07.07.17
Blac Chyna’s New Boo Just Clapped Back At…
 4 days ago
07.07.17
Kenya Moore Could Lose Her Spot On ‘RHOA’…
 4 days ago
07.07.17
Jesse Williams And Estranged Wife In Nasty Custody…
 4 days ago
07.06.17
Tiny Sings To T.I. And Daughter Heiress On…
 5 days ago
07.05.17
Photos