Busted: Jeremy Meeks’ Wife Is Filing For Divorce

Jeremy Meeks, who went from a prison inmate to a supermodel because of his attractive mugshot, seems to already be caught up with fame and is losing his wife in the process.

According to reports, Meeks’ wife of eight years, Melissa Meeks, says that she’s ready to file for divorce after seeing her hubby kissing Topshop heiress Chloe Green during a vacation in Turkey earlier this month. The nurse, and mother to Jeremy’s seven-year old son, Jeremy Jr., told the Daily Mail that she was “humiliated” to learn that her husband was cheating on her when she believed he was on a work trip.

She revealed, “He kept saying, ‘I’m sorry, you didn’t deserve this.’ We talked about divorce. I told him I didn’t think the marriage could be saved. He agreed. The marriage is over.” Melissa says that she learned of the affair after a stranger online tagged her in an Instagram photo of Jeremy kissing the 26-year-old daughter of Sir Philip Green. She added, “I went into shock. I felt nauseated. It was like a bomb had gone off and my whole world had been blown apart. I’d never heard of Chloe Green. I thought Jeremy was working.”

Melissa says that she allowed her kids to spend fourth of July weekend with Jeremy, and that’s when she finally had a face-to-face conversation with her husband, saying, “We had it out on the doorstep. I told him how devastated and angry I am. He kept apologizing – not for the affair, but for the way I learned about it. I feel humiliated, not just because my husband was caught with another woman but for the fact they were so brazen about it. He told me, ‘I didn’t mean it to happen like this.’ Those pictures will haunt me forever.”

It’s not only Jeremy that Melissa blames for the affair. She’s also pointing the finger at Chloe Green, telling reporters, “I know it takes two to tango but she knew he was married,” she said. “To me, that’s unforgivable. My whole world has been torn apart by this. What do I tell our children? My heart is broken. Of course I’m angry at her. What she did is unforgivable. And I’m angry at him too. Did either of them think about the children and how this will affect them? They’re the innocent victims in this and so am I.” Sounds like fame has already gone to Jeremy’s head.

No word on when Melissa will proceed with the divorce, but as for now, she still refers to herself as “wife to Jeremy Meeks” on social media.