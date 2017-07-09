Black Tony Says Ghetto Squirrels Stole From Him While He Was In A Tree [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Black Tony says he’s hurt, all because of a tree and some ghetto squirrels. The night before, he climbed up a tree to hide from the police. But he didn’t come down very gracefully, and now his back is messed up. And to top it all off, the squirrels in the tree got away with the substances he had in his pocket. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Doesn’t Believe Black Tony Was At The BET Awards [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: For Some Reason, Black Tony Tried To Suck Gas Out Of A Motorcycle [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Black Tony Is Pissed When Mike Mike Calls Rickey Smiley [EXCLUSIVE]