The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Black Tony Says Ghetto Squirrels Stole From Him While He Was In A Tree [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 18 hours ago
Leave a comment


Black Tony says he’s hurt, all because of a tree and some ghetto squirrels. The night before, he climbed up a tree to hide from the police. But he didn’t come down very gracefully, and now his back is messed up. And to top it all off, the squirrels in the tree got away with the substances he had in his pocket. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Doesn’t Believe Black Tony Was At The BET Awards [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: For Some Reason, Black Tony Tried To Suck Gas Out Of A Motorcycle [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Black Tony Is Pissed When Mike Mike Calls Rickey Smiley [EXCLUSIVE]

Ms. Juicy @ The Pink Trap House

Ms. Juicy Visits The Pink Trap House [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

6 photos Launch gallery

Ms. Juicy Visits The Pink Trap House [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Continue reading Ms. Juicy Visits The Pink Trap House [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Ms. Juicy Visits The Pink Trap House [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Drama Erupts Between Joseline Hernandez and K. Michelle…
 1 day ago
07.10.17
A NYC Mural Honoring Prodigy Has Already Been…
 1 day ago
07.10.17
#DayPartyCockTALES| 2 Chainz’s Pink TRAP House Is Getting…
 2 days ago
07.10.17
14 Celebrities Who Put The Chocolate In National…
 2 days ago
07.07.17
Malcolm Jamal Warner Shares Adorable Pics Of His…
 2 days ago
07.10.17
Blac Chyna Just Clapped Back At Rob Kardashian…
 2 days ago
07.10.17
Rob Kardashian Repossesses The Cars He Gave Blac…
 3 days ago
07.07.17
Blac Chyna’s New Boo Just Clapped Back At…
 3 days ago
07.07.17
Kenya Moore Could Lose Her Spot On ‘RHOA’…
 3 days ago
07.07.17
Jesse Williams And Estranged Wife In Nasty Custody…
 4 days ago
07.06.17
Tiny Sings To T.I. And Daughter Heiress On…
 4 days ago
07.05.17
Damon Wayans Jr. Defends Controversial Fourth Of July…
 4 days ago
07.06.17
50 Cent Defends Future And Calls Jay-Z’s ‘4:44’…
 4 days ago
07.05.17
Azealia Banks And Iggy Azalea Are Reportedly Working…
 5 days ago
07.05.17
Photos