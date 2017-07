Da Brat Reveals Crazy Things Kirk Frost Did To Get Her Attention [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Nowadays, “Love & Hip-Hop” cast member Kirk Frost is far from his days as a carefree bachelor in search of his lady love. But before the days of his marriage to Rasheeda and reality TV, he was interested in getting to know Da Brat.

How interested? Well, about $2000 worth. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

