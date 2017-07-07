9 O'Clock News
Blue Ivy Got Bars On Jay-Z ‘4:44’ Bonus Track Released [LISTEN]

Posted 4 hours ago
Celebrities Attend The 66th NBA All-Star Game

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty


Not like we were slayed last week with Jay-Z’s newest release or anything, but it seems his daughter, Blue Ivy, is following very closely in her parents footsteps.

On Friday, Jay-Z released the vinyl and physical edition of his now platinum album “4:44,” with a surprise appearance from hip-hop’s little princess.

Blue Ivy raps over a soul sampled track. We have to admit that it was a tad bit hard to figure out what the five-year-old was saying, but we def made out that “boom shaka laka” at the end.

To date, this is Blue Blue’s third appearance on a record produced by her parents. In 2012, Jay-Z placed some of Blue Ivy’s first cries at the end of “Glory,” a soaring song about the joys of fatherhood. Beyonce later followed featuring her daughter on “Blue” off of her smash 2013 self-titled album.

And of course the internet could not deal:

Photos