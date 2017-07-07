So Beautiful
Get ‘So Stoned’ Off Of Rihanna’s New Collection With Manolo Blahnik

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 5 hours ago
Rihanna is the footwear queen. The beauty received the Shoe Of The Year award this year for her Puma Creepers (becoming the first woman to do so) and has multiple successful collaborations with Manolo Blahnik (even causing their site to crash). Her third collection with the high-end shoe brand, immortalized by Sex In The City, drops today.

The four piece collection is full of gems and lucite heels. Rihanna stated on Instagram that this is her “hands down favorite collection with Manolo Blahnik.” There are multiple heel heights for all beauties. See the entire collection below.

Poison Ivy, $2325.00.

#RihannaXManolo The #SoSTONED collection….JULY 6. @manoloblahnikhq Pictured above: "Spice"

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

Spice, $1265.00.

#SoSTONED @manoloblahnikhq Pictured above: "Bajan Princess"

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

Bajan Princess, $1435.00.

Purple Chalice, $1325.00.

Beauties, will you be buying?

