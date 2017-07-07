Get ‘So Stoned’ Off Of Rihanna’s New Collection With Manolo Blahnik

Rihanna is the footwear queen. The beauty received the Shoe Of The Year award this year for her Puma Creepers (becoming the first woman to do so) and has multiple successful collaborations with Manolo Blahnik (even causing their site to crash). Her third collection with the high-end shoe brand, immortalized by Sex In The City, drops today.

The four piece collection is full of gems and lucite heels. Rihanna stated on Instagram that this is her “hands down favorite collection with Manolo Blahnik.” There are multiple heel heights for all beauties. See the entire collection below.

JULY 6… the "SO STONED" collection is dropping! My hands down favorite collaboration with @manoloblahnikhq Pictured above: "Poison Ivy" A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jun 21, 2017 at 12:32pm PDT

Poison Ivy, $2325.00.

#RihannaXManolo The #SoSTONED collection….JULY 6. @manoloblahnikhq Pictured above: "Spice" A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jun 21, 2017 at 5:33pm PDT

Spice, $1265.00.

#SoSTONED @manoloblahnikhq Pictured above: "Bajan Princess" A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jun 21, 2017 at 7:01pm PDT

Bajan Princess, $1435.00.

#SOSTONED collection is finally out today!!! Thank you @manoloblahnikhq for another fun collaboration! Pictured above: "Purple Chalice" A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jul 6, 2017 at 5:45pm PDT

Purple Chalice, $1325.00.

Beauties, will you be buying?

