Wyclef Jean On What It Would Take To Get The Fugees Onstage Together Again [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 6 hours ago
Wyclef Jean chatted with Headkrack and his former label-mate Da Brat about celebrating his long career so far with the premiere of his episode of TVOne’s “Unsung.” He gives updates on the thriving lives and careers of former Fugees writer and producer John Forté, and and former member Pras, who are both still living their dreams. Wyclef talks about doing a biopic one day, and marking a new era with “Carnival 3,” which he says is dropping in the fall.

Plus, hear what Wyclef Jean had to say when he was asked what it would take to get all three Fugees back together on one stage again. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Photos