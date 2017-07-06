Jay-Z Drops “Story of O.J.” Music Video And It’s A Must Watch

Jay-Z dropped his new music video, The Story of O.J., on TIDAL earlier today. The 4 minute and 16-second piece is the latest “visual” to come out from the rapper’s 4:44 album, which has already gone platinum in less than one week out, according to TIDAL. Watch the video below:
The music video is animated and takes on racist cartoons from Fleischer Studios, Warner Bros., Disney, and others.
