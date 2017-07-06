Jay-Z Drops “Story of O.J.” Music Video And It’s A Must Watch

#JAYZ has earned 13 Platinum solo studio Album awards, more than any other hip-hop artist in the history of the @RIAA_Awards' Gold & Platinum program. #RIAAPlatinum #444 A post shared by TIDAL (@tidal) on Jul 5, 2017 at 7:20am PDT

dropped his new music video,, on TIDAL earlier today. The 4 minute and 16-second piece is the latest “visual” to come out from the rapper’s 4:44 album, which has already gone platinum in less than one week out, according to TIDAL. Watch the video below:

The music video is animated and takes on racist cartoons from Fleischer Studios, Warner Bros., Disney, and others.

