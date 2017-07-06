9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

Jay-Z Drops “Story of O.J.” Music Video And It’s A Must Watch

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 21 hours ago
Leave a comment

Jay Z Performs at the Verizon Center in Washington, D.C.

Source: The Washington Post / Getty


Jay-Z dropped his new music video, The Story of O.J., on TIDAL earlier today. The 4 minute and 16-second piece is the latest “visual” to come out from the rapper’s 4:44 album, which has already gone platinum in less than one week out, according to TIDAL. Watch the video below:

The music video is animated and takes on racist cartoons from Fleischer Studios, Warner Bros., Disney, and others.

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Cincinnati Summer Jam

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

4 photos Launch gallery

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

Continue reading Jay-Z Drops “Story of O.J.” Music Video And It’s A Must Watch

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rob Kardashian Repossesses The Cars He Gave Blac…
 3 hours ago
07.07.17
Blac Chyna’s New Boo Just Clapped Back At…
 21 hours ago
07.07.17
Kenya Moore Could Lose Her Spot On ‘RHOA’…
 22 hours ago
07.07.17
Jesse Williams And Estranged Wife In Nasty Custody…
 1 day ago
07.06.17
Tiny Sings To T.I. And Daughter Heiress On…
 2 days ago
07.05.17
Damon Wayans Jr. Defends Controversial Fourth Of July…
 2 days ago
07.06.17
50 Cent Defends Future And Calls Jay-Z’s ‘4:44’…
 2 days ago
07.05.17
Azealia Banks And Iggy Azalea Are Reportedly Working…
 2 days ago
07.05.17
Watch: Joseline Blasts Mona Scott-Young For Trying to…
 3 days ago
07.05.17
Future Takes A Dig At Jay-Z After His…
 3 days ago
07.05.17
Issa Couple: Amber Rose And 21 Savage Are…
 4 days ago
07.05.17
Amber Rose Uses Her “Light-Skinned Privilege” To Stand…
 5 days ago
07.03.17
Here Are The Reported Names Of Beyonce and…
 7 days ago
07.01.17
“Can’t Stop Won’t Stop”
exclusive
Exclusive: Check Out This Clip From ‘Can’t Stop…
 1 week ago
06.30.17
Photos