Why Jay Z’s “4:44” Isn’t A Green Light To Demonize Younger Rappers [EXCLUSIVE]

When Jay Z dropped his “4:44” album this past week, fans reacted to the incredible level of honesty across all ten tracks. There are so many discussions that have been kicked up as a result of the album, but one of them was his criticism of younger rappers and today’s mainstream hip-hop culture.

While Jay Z makes valid points about the perils of stunting on Instagram and rapping about a life you don’t actually lead, it shouldn’t be taken as a green light to simply attack a new generation of rappers relentlessly. Click on the audio player to hear more from Jeff Johnson with 3 Things You Should Know on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

