50 Cent Says Jay Z’s 4:44 Album Was Too Smart [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Jay Z‘s 4:44 album dropped to rave reviews. But after the hubbub cleared up, the more moderate opinions finally started to roll in. One such opinion came from 50 cent, who thought the album was too smart for young listeners in today’s hip-hop scene.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Click on the audio player to hear more of his hilarious commentary in this exclusive clip from the Front Page news on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Headkrack Takes A Look At Gems Dropped In Jay Z’s “4:44” Album [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Jay Z Has A Touching Response To Kanye West’s Rants [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Hip-Hop Spot: Why Did 50 Cent Drop Out Off Chris Brown’s Tour? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Hip-Hop Spot: Why 50 Cent Wants To Be Killed Off His Own Show [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]