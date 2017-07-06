The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
50 Cent Says Jay Z’s 4:44 Album Was Too Smart [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 20 hours ago
Jay Z‘s 4:44 album dropped to rave reviews. But after the hubbub cleared up, the more moderate opinions finally started to roll in. One such opinion came from 50 cent, who thought the album was too smart for young listeners in today’s hip-hop scene.

Click on the audio player to hear more of his hilarious commentary in this exclusive clip from the Front Page news on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

