Headkrack Declares Himself, Juicy & Da Brat “5 On It” Winners [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 19 hours ago
The new game that Headkrack has brought to the morning show, “5 On It,” has proven to be very difficult, despite having a simple set up. In this round, a few people try their hand, but can’t stand up to the pressure of the buzzer!

So Headkrack has no choice to be declare himself, Juicy and Da Brat the winners, and the appropriate celebration ensues. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Photos