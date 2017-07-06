Entertainment
Blac Chyna’s New Boo Just Clapped Back At Rob Kardashian

There are receipts.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 21 hours ago
Blac Chyna/ Rob Kardashian

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer/ Jason LaVeris / Getty


Just when you thought the drama between Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna had calmed down, another key player stepped up to have a swing at the madness.

Chyna’s new boo Ferrari went viral yesterday after Rob posted a photo of the rapper lying in the Kardashian’s bed and wearing his robe. Rob even shared messages of Ferrari asking him for money and threatening to expose Chyna. Apparently, Chy is not bothered by her ex and her more recent bae talking about her. Ferrari posted a video of him and the model lying in bed together as she rocked his chain.

He captioned the shady photo, “That 250k In Jewelry Ain’t mean S**t to RARRI,” which was a shot at Rob who complained he paid $100K for Chyna to get surgery after the birth of their daughter Dream Kardashian.

That 250k In Jewelry Ain't mean Shit to RARRI💯 Rep Yo set 🥋 Lesson Learned Daniel Son 🥋

A post shared by Only 1 Ferrari (@ferraritru3) on

 

After shutting down his Instagram and taking a break from Twitter, Rob has been quiet about his social media meltdown — however, sources say that his sisters are pissed that he leaked nude photos of Chyna. The Internet will never let him live this one down.

Sorry, Rob.

Photos