Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Rob Kardashian Repossesses The Cars He Gave Blac Chyna

Who knows what he might take back next.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 3 hours ago
Leave a comment

2017 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty


Rob Kardashian is continuing to let the world know that he’s done with Blac Chyna. Yesterday, he unloaded a series of Instagram posts calling her a cheater and manipulator. He also shared intimate videos and nude photos of the reality star. Now, it appears Rob is taking back cars from Chyna, letting the world know if he bought it, it all belongs to him!

Rob’s Instagram was shut down due to his initial posts, but he continued his Chyna bashing on Snapchat and Twitter. He posted a clip of himself gloating over the cars Blac Chyna drove, which he claimed to be paying for. You can watch the clip below.

Looks like #RobKardashian is taking some cars back from #BlacChyna! 👀 #WSHH

A post shared by Worldstar Hip Hop (@worldstar) on

Seems like Chyna won’t be cruising in her expensive cars anytime soon. If this is a so-long to Chyna’s whips, let’s take a stroll down memory lane:

YuGo ☁️ Jacket | @88finbyblacchyna

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

Pulled up in that 488, all fresh at the trap….

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

❤️

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

❤️😈

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

It appears Chyna will have to find some other cars to pose in front of. She had a good ride while it lasted.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Cincinnati Summer Jam

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

4 photos Launch gallery

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

Continue reading Rob Kardashian Repossesses The Cars He Gave Blac Chyna

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rob Kardashian Repossesses The Cars He Gave Blac…
 3 hours ago
07.07.17
Blac Chyna’s New Boo Just Clapped Back At…
 21 hours ago
07.07.17
Kenya Moore Could Lose Her Spot On ‘RHOA’…
 22 hours ago
07.07.17
Jesse Williams And Estranged Wife In Nasty Custody…
 1 day ago
07.06.17
Tiny Sings To T.I. And Daughter Heiress On…
 2 days ago
07.05.17
Damon Wayans Jr. Defends Controversial Fourth Of July…
 2 days ago
07.06.17
50 Cent Defends Future And Calls Jay-Z’s ‘4:44’…
 2 days ago
07.05.17
Azealia Banks And Iggy Azalea Are Reportedly Working…
 2 days ago
07.05.17
Watch: Joseline Blasts Mona Scott-Young For Trying to…
 3 days ago
07.05.17
Future Takes A Dig At Jay-Z After His…
 3 days ago
07.05.17
Issa Couple: Amber Rose And 21 Savage Are…
 4 days ago
07.05.17
Amber Rose Uses Her “Light-Skinned Privilege” To Stand…
 5 days ago
07.03.17
Here Are The Reported Names Of Beyonce and…
 7 days ago
07.01.17
“Can’t Stop Won’t Stop”
exclusive
Exclusive: Check Out This Clip From ‘Can’t Stop…
 1 week ago
06.30.17
Photos