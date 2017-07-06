Blac Chyna and Her New Man Flaunt Online In Rob’s Jewelry [Photos]

Blac Chyna and her new man, Ferrari, woke up this morning throwing IG shade at Rob Kardashian.
During yesterday’s fiasco, Rob mentioned dropping off $250k in jewelry to Chyna before she was caught messing with another man. Ferrari and Chyna want Rob to know that his jewelry doesn’t mean a thing. The two posed for photos that Ferrari put up on Instagram with the caption:
That 250k In Jewelry Ain’t mean Shit to RARRI???? Rep Yo set ???? Lesson Learned Daniel Son ????
Chyna’s new fling is flaunting in Rob’s robe too… in his bed…
Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]
4 photos Launch gallery
Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]
1. DJ J Dough and Jeezy #CincinnatiSummerjamSource:Instagram 1 of 4
2. MigosSource:Radio One 2 of 4
3. T.I.Source:Radio One 3 of 4
4. 2 ChainzSource:Radio One 4 of 4
comments – Add Yours