JAY-Z’s 4:44 Is Certified Platinum In Only 5 Days

The RIAA has announced Jay Z’s new album 4:44 has been certified platinum. The announcement came with a photo of Hov standing next to his new plaque, along with the message: “Props to JAY, he’s done it again!”

The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) made the official announcement today (July 5). That’s 1 million and sold and/or streamed in case you’re unfamiliar.

This is the “Family Feud” rapper’s 13th platinum album. Per the RIAA, Hova is in rare air as the only Hip-Hop artists with 10 platinum studio albums.

That’s not even counting the platinum projects he dropped with R. Kelly, Linkin Park and his old buddy Kanye West (Watch The Throne).

