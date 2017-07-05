9 O'Clock News
JAY-Z’s 4:44 Is Certified Platinum In Only 5 Days

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 day ago
State Of Mind Assets

The RIAA has announced Jay Z’s new album 4:44 has been certified platinum. The announcement came with a photo of Hov standing next to his new plaque, along with the message: “Props to JAY, he’s done it again!”

The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) made the official announcement today (July 5). That’s 1 million and sold and/or streamed in case you’re unfamiliar.

This is the “Family Feud” rapper’s 13th platinum album. Per the RIAA, Hova is in rare air as the only Hip-Hop artists with 10 platinum studio albums.

That’s not even counting the platinum projects he dropped with R. Kelly, Linkin Park and his old buddy Kanye West (Watch The Throne).

Talk about a quick turn around—did they have platinum plaque ready before the album dropped?

Continue reading JAY-Z's 4:44 Is Certified Platinum In Only 5 Days

