Juicy’s Teacup: Could Karreuche & Cardi B Break Up The Migos? [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 day ago
Karreuche Tran is allegedly dating Quavo of Migos, while Cardi B is with Offset. Apparently, when the two ladies saw each other at the BET Awards, Cardi B had a problem with the vibe Karreuche was putting out. Now, the two could be beefing so intensely behind the scenes, that it poses a threat to rap’s newest trio.

Click on the audio player to hear more from Juicy as she stands in for Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

