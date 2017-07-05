Juicy’s Teacup: Could Karreuche & Cardi B Break Up The Migos? [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Karreuche Tran is allegedly dating Quavo of Migos, while Cardi B is with Offset. Apparently, when the two ladies saw each other at the BET Awards, Cardi B had a problem with the vibe Karreuche was putting out. Now, the two could be beefing so intensely behind the scenes, that it poses a threat to rap’s newest trio.

Click on the audio player to hear more from Juicy as she stands in for Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

