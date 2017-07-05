The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Will Kanye West Respond To Jay Z On His Next Album? [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment


Jay Z‘s highly anticipated “4:44” album was released last week. The incredibly honest, instantly-classic album had everyone talking pretty much immediately after its release. Jay admitted to cheating on Beyonce, and dropped some lyrical gems on building generational wealth, and even took some digs at today’s rap culture.

He also had somethings to say to his former right-hand man, Kanye West, and we can’t help but wonder if this means Ye is going to respond on his next project. Click on the audio player to hear Da Brat and Headkrack discuss more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Photos