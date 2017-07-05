Rickey Smiley Doesn’t Believe Black Tony Was At The BET Awards [EXCLUSIVE]

Black Tony called up Rickey Smiley up from L.A., claiming that Gucci Mane had flown him out there for the BET Awards. Rickey totally didn’t believe him, so Black Tony went on to tell a bunch of stories from the crazy weekend he had just experienced.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Click on the audio player to hear more in this hilarious clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
RELATED: For Some Reason, Black Tony Tried To Suck Gas Out Of A Motorcycle [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Black Tony Is Pissed When Mike Mike Calls Rickey Smiley [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Mike Mike On Why She Punched Black Tony At The Airport [EXCLUSIVE]
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/24 – 06/30)
19 photos Launch gallery
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/24 – 06/30)
1. Xscape and New EditionSource:Instagram 1 of 19
2. Yara Shahidi and Kofi SiriboeSource:Instagram 2 of 19
3. Drake, Nas and Nicki MinajSource:Instagram 3 of 19
4. Tia Mowry and Garcelle BeauvaisSource:Instagram 4 of 19
5. Ciara and Russell WilsonSource:Instagram 5 of 19
6. Tamia and Grant HillSource:Instagram 6 of 19
7. Issa Rae and Kerry WashingtonSource:Instagram 7 of 19
8. Mike Epps and Clifton PowellSource:Instagram 8 of 19
9. Solange, Keyshia Ka’oir, and Gucci ManeSource:Instagram 9 of 19
10. Tyra BanksSource:Instagram 10 of 19
11. Reginae Carter and Toya WrightSource:Instagram 11 of 19
12. Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Cynthia Bailey, Quad Webb-Lunceford, and NeNe LeakesSource:Instagram 12 of 19
13. Maxwell and TankSource:Instagram 13 of 19
14. Porsha WilliamsSource:Instagram 14 of 19
15. Lil MamaSource:Instagram 15 of 19
16. Toni BraxtonSource:Instagram 16 of 19
17. SzaSource:Instagram 17 of 19
18. Bryson Tiller and Kendrick LamarSource:Instagram 18 of 19
19. Kandi Burruss and Tiny HarrisSource:Instagram 19 of 19
comments – Add Yours