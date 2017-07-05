Rickey Smiley Doesn’t Believe Black Tony Was At The BET Awards [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Black Tony called up Rickey Smiley up from L.A., claiming that Gucci Mane had flown him out there for the BET Awards. Rickey totally didn’t believe him, so Black Tony went on to tell a bunch of stories from the crazy weekend he had just experienced.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Click on the audio player to hear more in this hilarious clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: For Some Reason, Black Tony Tried To Suck Gas Out Of A Motorcycle [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Black Tony Is Pissed When Mike Mike Calls Rickey Smiley [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Mike Mike On Why She Punched Black Tony At The Airport [EXCLUSIVE]