Rickey Smiley Doesn’t Believe Black Tony Was At The BET Awards [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 day ago
Black Tony called up Rickey Smiley up from L.A., claiming that Gucci Mane had flown him out there for the BET Awards. Rickey totally didn’t believe him, so Black Tony went on to tell a bunch of stories from the crazy weekend he had just experienced.

Click on the audio player to hear more in this hilarious clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

