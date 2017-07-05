Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Nick Young Leaving the Lakers for the Warriors Despite Past Insults on Twitter

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 8 hours ago
Leave a comment

Milwaukee Bucks v Los Angeles Lakers

Source: Robert Laberge / Getty


Nick Young is the newest member of the Golden State Warriors, a team whose fans he once dragged on Twitter for being bandwagon fans. Yes, Young didn’t have much love for Dubs fans while he was a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.

When Young signed with Golden State on Thursday, intrepid internet archeologists dug deep into his Twitter profile to find all the instances where he threw shade at the fans who will now cheer for Swaggy P when he hits all those swaggy threes.


This all started when Young was watching a Golden State game and complained about how much they passed. Warriors fans got on him for talking about their team, and he fired back.


Now Young does have a pretty good point: if you can figure out which team he’s talking about, maybe there’s something to what he’s saying. Perhaps the fans doth protest too much here? But Young wasn’t finished.


Yeah, Swaggy P is going to do just fine for the Warriors. This is going to be fun.

 

READ MORE: Uproxx.com

Article Courtesy of Uproxx

Picture Courtesy of Robert Laberge and Getty Images

Tweets Courtesy of Twitter and Uproxx

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tiny Sings To T.I. And Daughter Heiress On…
 8 hours ago
07.05.17
50 Cent Defends Future And Calls Jay-Z’s ‘4:44’…
 10 hours ago
07.05.17
Azealia Banks And Iggy Azalea Are Reportedly Working…
 11 hours ago
07.05.17
Watch: Joseline Blasts Mona Scott-Young For Trying to…
 1 day ago
07.05.17
Future Takes A Dig At Jay-Z After His…
 2 days ago
07.05.17
Issa Couple: Amber Rose And 21 Savage Are…
 3 days ago
07.05.17
Amber Rose Uses Her “Light-Skinned Privilege” To Stand…
 3 days ago
07.03.17
Here Are The Reported Names Of Beyonce and…
 5 days ago
07.01.17
“Can’t Stop Won’t Stop”
exclusive
Exclusive: Check Out This Clip From ‘Can’t Stop…
 6 days ago
06.30.17
Dej Loaf Is Back And More Fearless Than…
 6 days ago
06.30.17
Trending
Black Music Month Feature: Kristen Trotter
 6 days ago
06.29.17
Shonda Rhimes Discusses Weight Loss, Says She Was…
 6 days ago
06.29.17
Notorious B.I.G.’s Mother Blasts Kendall And Kylie For…
 6 days ago
06.30.17
Kodak, Who? Ten Couples Who Prove Black Love…
 6 days ago
06.30.17
Photos