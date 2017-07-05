Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Damon Wayans, Jr. Facing Backlash Over Independence Day Tweet

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 7 hours ago
Leave a comment

'Big Hero 6' - Los Angeles Premiere

Source: Michael Tran / Getty


In spite of our headline, we could be wrong, but we’re guessing that next 4th of July, funnyman/actor Damon Wayans Jr. won’t be tweeting out the kind of attention grabbing message he did this year.

Yesterday, on the 4th, Wayans tweeted “Happy white people proud of their racist ancestors day.” Needless to say a whole bunch of unhappy white people got caught up in their feelings over the missive that hit them like a … missile!

Yep, it goes without saying that the tweet pissed off a lot of folks and forced the star to defend himself with a follow-up tweet saying, “Jokes aren’t illegal.”

“A joke some took too personally. So what,” he added.

Despite Wayans’ clarification, many people found his tweet “offensive and hateful.”

We also have to give Wayans credit for having a wicked sense of humor in the face of the Twitter backlash. Check out what he said to his haters:

“Yep, it was a joke,” the actor wrote. “But feel free to be offended by it. ;).”

Lord have mercy, talk about rubbing ish in somebody”s face. 🙂

Dang dude, we might be wrong about predicting you won’t do it again.

 

SOURCE: EURweb.com

Article Courtesy of EURweb

Picture Courtesy of Michael Tran and Getty Images

Tweets Courtesy of Twitter and EURweb

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tiny Sings To T.I. And Daughter Heiress On…
 8 hours ago
07.05.17
50 Cent Defends Future And Calls Jay-Z’s ‘4:44’…
 10 hours ago
07.05.17
Azealia Banks And Iggy Azalea Are Reportedly Working…
 11 hours ago
07.05.17
Watch: Joseline Blasts Mona Scott-Young For Trying to…
 1 day ago
07.05.17
Future Takes A Dig At Jay-Z After His…
 2 days ago
07.05.17
Issa Couple: Amber Rose And 21 Savage Are…
 3 days ago
07.05.17
Amber Rose Uses Her “Light-Skinned Privilege” To Stand…
 3 days ago
07.03.17
Here Are The Reported Names Of Beyonce and…
 5 days ago
07.01.17
“Can’t Stop Won’t Stop”
exclusive
Exclusive: Check Out This Clip From ‘Can’t Stop…
 6 days ago
06.30.17
Dej Loaf Is Back And More Fearless Than…
 6 days ago
06.30.17
Trending
Black Music Month Feature: Kristen Trotter
 6 days ago
06.29.17
Shonda Rhimes Discusses Weight Loss, Says She Was…
 6 days ago
06.29.17
Notorious B.I.G.’s Mother Blasts Kendall And Kylie For…
 6 days ago
06.30.17
Kodak, Who? Ten Couples Who Prove Black Love…
 6 days ago
06.30.17
Photos