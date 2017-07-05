Damon Wayans, Jr. Facing Backlash Over Independence Day Tweet

In spite of our headline, we could be wrong, but we’re guessing that next 4th of July, funnyman/actor Damon Wayans Jr. won’t be tweeting out the kind of attention grabbing message he did this year.

Yesterday, on the 4th, Wayans tweeted “Happy white people proud of their racist ancestors day.” Needless to say a whole bunch of unhappy white people got caught up in their feelings over the missive that hit them like a … missile!

Yep, it goes without saying that the tweet pissed off a lot of folks and forced the star to defend himself with a follow-up tweet saying, “Jokes aren’t illegal.”

“A joke some took too personally. So what,” he added.

Despite Wayans’ clarification, many people found his tweet “offensive and hateful.”

We also have to give Wayans credit for having a wicked sense of humor in the face of the Twitter backlash. Check out what he said to his haters:

“Yep, it was a joke,” the actor wrote. “But feel free to be offended by it. ;).”

Lord have mercy, talk about rubbing ish in somebody”s face.

Dang dude, we might be wrong about predicting you won’t do it again.

