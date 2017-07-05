50 Cent Defends Future And Calls Jay-Z’s ‘4:44’ Album ‘Too Smart’

Apparently, 50 Cent isn’t a fan of rappers dropping too much knowledge. The Queens spitter gave his opinion of Jay-Z’s now platinum 4:44 album, saying it was “aight.”
Then, in an effort to keep it 100 hundred, 50 said he thought “the sh*t was too smart.” 50 argued that people aren’t trying to listen to the music Jay is dropping because folks just “want to have a good time.” He even defended Future. I guess Future isn’t “too smart” for 50.
You can watch his full comments below.
How do you feel about 50’s review? Let us know your thoughts below.
