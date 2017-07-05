Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Tiny Sings To T.I. And Daughter Heiress On Stage During Xscape Performance

Watch the touching family moment.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 8 hours ago
Leave a comment

VH1 Big In 2015 With Entertainment Weekly Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty


T.I. and Tiny‘s relationship has been going so well that you almost forget they were on the brink of divorce a few months ago.

On Tuesday, Tiny recently brought her estranged husband and their daughter Heiress on stage while performing with Xscape in Detroit, as the other ladies serenaded their significant others to their song “Do You Want To.” Although the other ladies got pretty up close and personal with their men, Tiny kept a little distance while singing to Tip.

The Family Hustle stars may not be back together, but they’re doing a great job keeping the family together. Tiny seems a lot more happy now that she’s back to performing again, and Tip seems to love being a new dad again. As you may recall, Tiny served the rapper with divorce papers earlier this year, but no word on if the divorce is official.

#Xscape brought their men on stage to serenade them tonight in #Detroit…including #Tiny and #TI.

A post shared by TheYBF (@theybf_daily) on

Check out the adorable video above.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Cincinnati Summer Jam

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

5 photos Launch gallery

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

Continue reading Tiny Sings To T.I. And Daughter Heiress On Stage During Xscape Performance

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tiny Sings To T.I. And Daughter Heiress On…
 8 hours ago
07.05.17
50 Cent Defends Future And Calls Jay-Z’s ‘4:44’…
 10 hours ago
07.05.17
Azealia Banks And Iggy Azalea Are Reportedly Working…
 11 hours ago
07.05.17
Watch: Joseline Blasts Mona Scott-Young For Trying to…
 1 day ago
07.05.17
Future Takes A Dig At Jay-Z After His…
 2 days ago
07.05.17
Issa Couple: Amber Rose And 21 Savage Are…
 3 days ago
07.05.17
Amber Rose Uses Her “Light-Skinned Privilege” To Stand…
 3 days ago
07.03.17
Here Are The Reported Names Of Beyonce and…
 5 days ago
07.01.17
“Can’t Stop Won’t Stop”
exclusive
Exclusive: Check Out This Clip From ‘Can’t Stop…
 6 days ago
06.30.17
Dej Loaf Is Back And More Fearless Than…
 6 days ago
06.30.17
Trending
Black Music Month Feature: Kristen Trotter
 6 days ago
06.29.17
Shonda Rhimes Discusses Weight Loss, Says She Was…
 6 days ago
06.29.17
Notorious B.I.G.’s Mother Blasts Kendall And Kylie For…
 6 days ago
06.30.17
Kodak, Who? Ten Couples Who Prove Black Love…
 6 days ago
06.30.17
Photos