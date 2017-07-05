Joke Of The Day: The Grasshopper Story [EXCLUSIVE]

In today’s joke, Rock-T tells a story about a grasshopper.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Listen to the audio player to hear how the crew reacted to Rock-T‘s Joke Of The Day!
Click here for more jokes and listen weekdays to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” from 6-10 a.m. EST!
RELATED: Joke Of The Day: A Boy Named Lee [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Joke Of The Day: What Do Lawyers Wear To Court? [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Joke Of The Day: The Old Man & The Well [EXCLUSIVE]
Gary Celebrates His Birthday On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show [PHOTOS]
12 photos Launch gallery
Gary Celebrates His Birthday On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show [PHOTOS]
1. Gary With Da Tea Celebrating His BirthdaySource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 1 of 12
2. Gary With Da Tea Celebrating His BirthdaySource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 2 of 12
3. Gary's Burberry Birthday CakeSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 3 of 12
4. Gary's Burberry Birthday CakeSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 4 of 12
5. Gary With Da TeaSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 5 of 12
6. Gary With Da Tea Celebrating His BirthdaySource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 6 of 12
7. Gary With Da Tea & BrendaSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 7 of 12
8. Gary With Da Tea Celebrating His BirthdaySource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 8 of 12
9. Gary's Burberry Birthday CakeSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 9 of 12
10. Gary With Da TeaSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 10 of 12
11. Gary With Da TeaSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 11 of 12
12. Gary's Burberry Birthday CakeSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 12 of 12
comments – Add Yours