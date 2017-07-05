Coach D On The Wildest Moments “Bring It” & Being On Tour [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Dianna M. Williams, a.k.a. Coach D from the popular Lifetime TV show “Bring It,” came through to the morning show! She shares her excitement about getting green-lighted for season 5, and all of the intense drama that viewers can expect from this upcoming season. Dianna looks back on all of these years of coaching dance and touring, and some of the crazy parents she has had to deal with over the years.

Dianna explains that she has a studio in Birmingham, and is looking to open another one in Atlanta. Dianna talks about the skills her dancing team cultivates; character, work ethic and more. She also talks about being prepared to pop off necessary, and the 40-city summer tour they are on right now! Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

