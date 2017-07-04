Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Future Takes A Dig At Jay-Z After His ‘4:44’ Diss

Boosie BadAzz also chimes in over the savage lyrics.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment

JMBLYA 2016 - Austin, TX

Source: Rick Kern / Getty


Jay-Z addressed a lot of things on his 4:44 album to the point where it seemed like nothing was off limits. Jigga was critical of himself as well as the rap game, so it’s no surprise that certain artists felt some type of way.

One rapper who seemed to be a little salty after the album’s release is Future. On “The Story of O.J.,” Jigga talks about the difference between getting paid a lot of money and building wealth as a rapper. “You’re on the Gram holding money to your ear, there’s a disconnect, we don’t call that money over here,” Hove spits. Well apparently, Future peeped the line and gave a response via Snapchat. The Atlanta rapper posted a pic of himself doing exactly what Jay-Z criticized. He label his money-stack pic “U ain’t got the juice like dat. MOOD.”

Future isn’t the only southern rapper who felt some type of way about Jay-Z’s bars. Louisiana’s Boosie BadAzz decided to go on Instagram Live and give his response to Jay-Z’s money stack line.

“Jay-Z not gonna stop our culture in Louisiana,” Boosie said. “I don’t know about New York, I don’t know about other cities and things like that, but Louisiana…his word is not bond in Louisiana.”

Boosie went on to say that he doesn’t mean any disrespect to Jay-Z or the album, but things are done differently in his home state. “For ya that say I shouldn’t put stacks on my ear cause Jay-Z said it. It’s not my fault. He’s not my mentor…he didn’t raise me. I’m a grown ass man just like Jay-Z…People gonna still put stacks to their ear, I know in Louisiana they is.” You can watch his full response below.

#PressPlay: #Boosie says he's not gonna stop flexing just cause #JayZ says so. #Roommates, do you agree? 👀

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

 

There you have it. How do you feel about Jay-Z’s line and the emerging backlash. Let us know in the comments below.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Cincinnati Summer Jam

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

5 photos Launch gallery

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

Continue reading Future Takes A Dig At Jay-Z After His ‘4:44’ Diss

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Watch: Joseline Blasts Mona Scott-Young For Trying to…
 1 day ago
07.05.17
Future Takes A Dig At Jay-Z After His…
 1 day ago
07.05.17
Issa Couple: Amber Rose And 21 Savage Are…
 2 days ago
07.05.17
Amber Rose Uses Her “Light-Skinned Privilege” To Stand…
 3 days ago
07.03.17
Here Are The Reported Names Of Beyonce and…
 5 days ago
07.01.17
“Can’t Stop Won’t Stop”
exclusive
Exclusive: Check Out This Clip From ‘Can’t Stop…
 5 days ago
06.30.17
Dej Loaf Is Back And More Fearless Than…
 6 days ago
06.30.17
Trending
Black Music Month Feature: Kristen Trotter
 6 days ago
06.29.17
Shonda Rhimes Discusses Weight Loss, Says She Was…
 6 days ago
06.29.17
Notorious B.I.G.’s Mother Blasts Kendall And Kylie For…
 6 days ago
06.30.17
Kodak, Who? Ten Couples Who Prove Black Love…
 6 days ago
06.30.17
Venus Williams Reportedly Responsible For Fatal Car Accident
 6 days ago
06.30.17
Russell Simmons’ Upcoming Biopic Will Be Written By…
 6 days ago
06.30.17
Did A Billionaire Bae Come Between Rihanna and…
 6 days ago
06.30.17
Photos