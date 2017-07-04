Joey Chestnut Surpasses His Own Record to Win This Year’s Nathan’s Hotdog Eating Contest

(RNN) – Thirty-five thousand fans erupted in jubilation on the corner of Surf and Stillwell at Coney Island, NY, overwhelmed at the historic accomplishment they had witnessed.

The greatest champion in all of competitive eating once again subjugated all opposition to reach the pinnacle of his astonishing career.

Joey Chestnut slammed down 72 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes to take his second-straight and an unprecedented 10th overall championship in Nathan’s Famous Hotdog eating contest, a July 4 tradition.

Newcomer Carmen Sincotti finished second with 62 dogs.

Chestnut fell just short of his goal to break his own world record of 73, set in a regional qualifying competition in 2015.He did break his own contest record, surpassing the 70 dog mark he set last year.

“I didn’t do what I wanted to do, but I’m still happy,” Chestnut said, sweating in the blistering beachside heat. “I slowed down quite a bit. I was sweating like a mad dog. I know I can do better. Next year if I can get back, I think I will do better.”

In all of sports, only Bill Russell of the NBA and Henri Richard of the NHL have more world championships to their credit, with 11 each.

